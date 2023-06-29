A federal judge on Thursday ordered that a former UW-Madison graduate student charged with making threats against people at the university be hospitalized for mental health treatment until he's deemed competent enough to assist in his own defense.

Arvin Raj Mathur, 32, of Grass Lake, Michigan, "currently suffers from Delusional Disorder, Persecutory and Grandiose Types, which would substantially impair his ability to assist counsel in his defense," Judge Stephen Crocker wrote in the order, referencing an evaluation of Mathur conducted by psychologist Cynthia A. Low.

The prosecutor and Mathur's attorney agreed with Low's recommendation for treatment and Mathur waived his right to a competency hearing and did not offer evidence in the matter, Crocker's order says.

The facility assigned to treat Mathur is required to submit a report on his condition within four months.

Mathur was indicted by a federal grand jury in March on six counts of transmitting communications containing threats to injure other persons. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted on each count.

Prosecutors have accused Mathur, who was studying anthropology, of using email to threaten graduate students, staff and professors in February. He threatened to “personally stalk and kill all of your loved ones” in one email and wrote in another that he would kill their children, according to the FBI.

