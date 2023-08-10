Madison police have released photos from surveillance video of a person who was seen near a food truck around the time it was torched earlier this month.

Anyone who can identify the person or has information on the arson is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.

The arson of the food truck in the parking lot behind Swagat Indian Restaurant, 707 N. High Point Road, was reported about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and detectives still are working to determine a motive, Fryer said in an update to the statement.