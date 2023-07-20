A fire Monday morning at a tattoo business along the Beltline was an arson by the owner, who died in a motorcycle crash minutes later, authorities said Thursday.

The Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team determined that a gas can and a bottle of lighter fluid were recovered from the scene at Custom Tattooing Art Studios, 4273 W. Beltline Highway, and burn patterns were consistent with arson, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The fire about 6:30 a.m. Monday caused damage estimated at about $300,000, with extensive fire and smoke damage throughout the building, Schuster said.

Video surveillance enabled investigators with the FIT, Madison police, and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to identify the business owner as the person who started the fire. Schuster said the surveillance footage showed the owner tossing an ignition source into the front of the building.

That man fled the scene on his motorcycle and died in a crash minutes later, Schuster said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who died in the crash as Ted L. Heffner, 71, of Madison.

Heffner, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died after driving the wrong way down a Beltline off-ramp at Seminole Highway and crashing into oncoming traffic, authorities reported earlier this week.

Heffner had a troubled history that includes multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions and restraining orders, online records show.

Online court records indicate that Heffner's wife of 11 years filed for divorce Friday, with a temporary order hearing set for late August. In June, she had filed for a temporary restraining order against Heffner, alleging abuse and controlling behavior. She had indicated that Heffner had access to guns, bows, and knives, and that she was in danger of imminent harm.

Heffner indicated that he did not have any weapons, accusing his wife of abuse in multiple documents.

Jen Mulder, the owner of the Electric Needle sewing store next to the tattoo shop, said she previously had a restraining order against Ted after he allegedly harassed some of her customers. Mulder also said she has security footage of the entire incident from Tuesday morning, which police have asked her not to share as they review it.

Hefner lived alone at the business, which had no other employees, Mulder added.