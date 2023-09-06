A 30-year-old man was arrested for arson after a fire at a Dodgeville residence on Tuesday night, authorities reported.

The Dodgeville Police Department and Dodgeville Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a residence in the 300 block of East Merrimac Street about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dodgeville police said in a statement.

The fire was extinguished before emergency personnel arrived and no injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators determined it was arson and a 30-year-old man was booked into the Iowa County Jail on tentative charges of three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, police said.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reported that Andrew S. Reynolds, 30, of Dodgeville, was arrested on tentative charges of domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and arson of building without owner’s consent, as well as a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call Dodgeville police at 608-935-5950, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500, or Iowa County Crime Stoppers at 608-319-6703. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.