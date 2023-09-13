A wanted man was arrested after trying to discard drugs during a foot chase on Tuesday, Fitchburg police reported.

The incident began shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when Fitchburg officers were sent to the 2700 block of Pheasant Ridge Trail on a report of a suspicious vehicle, Sgt. Nicholas Clemens said in a statement.

An officer found the vehicle and stopped it in a parking lot. A passenger then got out of the vehicle and started running from the officer, who chased him. Another officer caught the man, who attempted to discard drugs during the chase, Clemens said.

The man, Daiquon R. Tanner, 24, of Sun Prairie, was wanted on several felony warrants and tentative charges from Tuesday’s incident of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, Clemens said.