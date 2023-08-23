Dane County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with a gas station burglary early that morning in the Village of Dane.

Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a Buick sedan matching the description of the suspect vehicle in a burglary at the Village of Dane Kwik Mart before the gas station opened that morning. After stopping the car, the deputy arrested the driver, a 38-year-old Madison man, according to a release from Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Elise Schaffer. The man has been booked into the county jail on a probation hold.

Between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, two people entered the gas station and stole a number of items including liquor, lottery tickets and vape accessories. The burglary was reported after it occurred by an employee who had come to open the business, according to the release.

The whereabouts of the second person are not being released pending further investigation.

