Dane County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with a gas station burglary early that morning in the Village of Dane.
Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a Buick sedan matching the description of the suspect vehicle in a burglary at the Village of Dane Kwik Mart before the gas station opened that morning. After stopping the car, the deputy arrested the driver, a 38-year-old Madison man, according to a release from Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Elise Schaffer. The man has been booked into the county jail on a probation hold.
Between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, two people entered the gas station and stole a number of items including liquor, lottery tickets and vape accessories. The burglary was reported after it occurred by an employee who had come to open the business, according to the release.
The whereabouts of the second person are not being released pending further investigation.
Today in history: Aug. 23
1912: Gene Kelly
In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.
AP
1926: Rudolph Valentino
In 1926, silent film star Rudolph Valentino died in New York at age 31.
AP
1927: Sacco & Vanzetti Protests
On August 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1939: Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
GERMAN WAR DEPARTMENT
1973: “Stockholm Syndrome”
In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”
AP
1979: Alexander Godunov
In 1979, Soviet dancer Alexander Godunov (GUD’-u-nawf) defected while the Bolshoi Ballet was on tour in New York.
AP
2003: John Geoghan
In 2003, former priest John Geoghan (GAY’-gun), the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.
AP
2008: Barack Obama
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
AP
2011: Earthquake
Ten years ago: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the East Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington National Cathedral.
AP
2013: Fort Hood
In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death.
AP
2020: Donald Trump
One year ago: President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma; some health experts said the treatment needed more study.
AP
2020: Jacob Blake
One year ago: A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times as officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant; the shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of violent protests. (Blake, who was shot as he was about to get into an SUV with a pocketknife that had fallen from his pants, later said he’d been prepared to surrender after putting the knife in the vehicle. Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged.)
ABC News/Good Morning America
2021: Enrique Tarrio
The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to more than five months in jail for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital two days before the Jan. 6 riot.
Allison Dinner
