A man has been arrested in an attack Downtown early Sunday that critically injured a female UW student, Dane County Jail records show.

Brandon A. Thompson was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Dane County Jail at 7:02 a.m., according to jail records. The case number in the records is the same number referenced in the Madison Police Department's initial report on the incident.

Thompson, whose age was not available, faces tentative charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree sexual assault, and strangulation, according to jail records.

Madison police, who scheduled a news conference on the case for late Wednesday afternoon, didn't immediately respond to a request for details on Thompson's arrest.

Madison police said Tuesday they had made “significant progress” in the investigation of sexual assault and physical attack that left the woman hospitalized in critical condition.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, residents of the 300 block of West Wilson Street reported finding the woman, a UW-Madison student in her early 20s, suffering life-threatening injuries. The woman, who remains in a local hospital, is expected to survive.

Remembering 30 years of Madison-area cold cases Christine Rothschild, 1968 Charles N. Mumford, 1969 Thomas Speer, 1971 Mark Justl, 1972 Debra Bennett, 1976 Julie Ann Hall, 1978 Susan LeMahieu, 1980 Julie Speerschneider, 1981 Shirley Stewart, 1980 Barbara Nelson, 1982 Donna Mraz, 1982 Andrew Nehmer, 1986 Skeleton in the chimney, 1989 Mark Genna, 1992 The Rev. Alfred Kunz, 1998