A shoe sale at a Southeast Side park turned into a robbery Tuesday night when the “buyer” pulled a gun, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to Secret Places Park, 6001 Sledding Parkway, about 10 p.m. Tuesday to meet with two males, 19 and 17, who said they were robbed at gunpoint earlier in the evening at the park, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

The two told police they sell shoes and agreed to meet a prospective buyer after connecting on a social media buy/sell marketplace. After the victims presented a pair of Yeezy 350 V2 Zebra pattern shoes, the would-be buyer produced a gun and robbed the sellers before fleeing on foot, Becker said.

The robber was last seen heading south toward Canyon Lane and has not been apprehended, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.