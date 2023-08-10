Madison police on Wednesday released photos of the suspects in the armed robbery of a South Side gas station on Aug. 1.

Officers were sent to the robbery at the Lucky Seven Gas Station in the 2700 block of the West Beltline Highway around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The suspects pulled out a gun during the robbery, Fryer said, but no shots were fired.

If you can identify either suspect, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest also may qualify for a monetary reward.

Information can also be sent directly to Detective Kenneth Mosley at kmosley@cityofmadison.com.