A man held up a liquor store in Marshall Wednesday night before fleeing the scene and shooting at authorities trying to arrest him, Marshall police said.

The assailant, who police declined to identify, robbed the Caps and Cork Liquor Store at 518 Plaza Drive just before 7:45 p.m. when he got into a physical altercation with the clerk, Marshall Police Chief John Nault said in a statement.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect later fired a single round at one of the officers trying to arrest him, Nault said. The officer did not get injured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies then responded to the scene and later found the man in a residential area just after 9 p.m., Nault said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-655-3533. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Today in history: Aug. 3 1936: Jesse Owens 1949: National Basketball Association merger 1966: Lenny Bruce 1981: Ronald Reagan 1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2012: Missy Franklin 2017: Gov. Jim Justice 2019: Patrick Crusius