A group of armed individuals successfully fled Madison police after getting spotted with guns and masks outside of a Far East Side gas station on Saturday night.

After police arrived to a Capitol Petro on the 4900 block of Commercial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a report of armed men, the group left the scene in two different vehicles and police pursued them, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

One vehicle got spotted in the area later on the 800 block of North Thompson Drive, but its occupants ran into an apartment complex.

"Several officers and a K9 team tracked them, but no arrests were made," Fryer said.

The other vehicle involved in the incident then crashed near Nelson Road and Crossing Place after getting chased by officers from a different jurisdiction.

The vehicle's occupants also ran but officers did arrest one of them – 18-year-old Treveon D. Dillard – on tentative charges of obstruction and a probation violation, Fryer said.

At the scene of the crashed vehicle, police found two guns, one of them a handgun illegally modified to fire fully automatic, Fryer said.