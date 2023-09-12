One of three people charged with taking part in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man on Madison's North Side last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser form of homicide.

The daylight-hours shooting, which took place in two residential neighborhoods a few minutes apart, was apparently prompted by the theft of a car in Fitchburg.

Court documents indicate that on Monday, Aquille T. Lowe, 28, of Fitchburg, who was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime for the July 22, 2022, shooting death of Laron D. Bynum, pleaded guilty instead to first-degree reckless homicide for Bynum's death.

Under a plea agreement, Deputy District Attorney William Brown dropped the first-degree intentional homicide charge and agreed to seek no more than 25 years in prison for Lowe when he is sentenced by Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese on Jan. 12. Four other charges were also dismissed as part of the agreement — two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree reckless endangerment — but Genovese can consider them when sentencing Lowe on the reckless homicide conviction.

The reckless homicide conviction carries up to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Two others still face charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime for Bynum's death. Charvis D. Blue, 30, of Madison, was arrested in Milwaukee in March after being sought since October. The other is Jakyra Y. Peeples, 23, of Fitchburg, who is alleged to have been driving the vehicle that carried Lowe and Blue to the scene of the shooting on Vera Court, then to Vahlen Street, where more shots were fired.

No trial dates have been set for Blue or Peeples. Lowe had been scheduled for a trial that was to start Sept. 25. With his guilty plea, the trial was canceled.

According to court documents, police had been told of a white Kia Optima that was stolen from the parking lot of an apartment building on Leopold Way in Fitchburg early the morning of July 22, 2022. It was later seen by police on Vera Court.

Two people who drove the Kia to Vera Court said they had gone there to pick up a friend, Bynum, and just after he got into the back seat, a black Nissan SUV pulled up and its occupants began firing at the Kia, hitting Bynum.

The driver of the Kia drove away, ending up on Vahlen Street, where the Nissan soon arrived, and more shots were fired.

Court documents state those in the Nissan were helping the owner of the Kia find the car and had heard it was on Vera Court.

Lowe was arrested about two weeks later in Dayton, Ohio, by a U.S. Marshals Service task force.