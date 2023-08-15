A Madison man arrested on Friday on a tentative charge of homicide by drunken driving for a crash Downtown last week was released from jail on a signature bond Tuesday while a blood alcohol analysis is completed.

Alex C. Yeung, 25, appeared in court Tuesday in a wheelchair with a heavy cast on his right leg, the result of a leg fracture he sustained in a crash just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington and Vilas avenues.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in court Tuesday, a preliminary breath test gauged Yeung’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.086%, just over the 0.08% limit for drivers in Wisconsin. Police also found an open bottle of red wine in Yeung’s car after the crash.

According to the affidavit, the crash killed James E. Wojciehowski, 83.

Police have said Yeung’s car was speeding before colliding with a car that was making a left turn onto Vilas Avenue.

A DeForest police officer who was in the area, Ben Zeidler, witnessed the crash and ran to check on the occupants of both vehicles. Footage from Zeidler’s body camera showed Yeung as the driver of a white Toyota Camry that was involved in the crash, the probable cause affidavit states.

Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Rennicke said more time is needed for a lab to complete an analysis of Yeung’s blood before charges can be filed, so she asked Court Commissioner Brian Asmus to release Yeung from custody on a signature bond.

An initial appearance for Yeung, assuming charges are filed, will be on Sept. 7.

In the meantime, Asmus ordered Yeung not to drink or possess alcohol, not to drive and to submit to required alcohol tests.