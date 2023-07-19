Alcohol and/or other drugs are believed to be a contributing factor to a single-vehicle crash in the village of Windsor on Monday night that sent the driver to a hospital, authorities reported.

At about 10:20 p.m. Monday, deputies were sent to the crash and determined that a Volkswagen Tiguan was heading south on North Towne Road, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve just north of Windsor Road, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The 38-year-old man who was driving was ejected from the vehicle and found unresponsive. He was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, Schaffer said.

The driver, who was not named, was alone in the vehicle, Schaffer said.

The crash remains under investigation.