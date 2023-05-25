Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Madison man who drove a car that was used to help pull down the statue of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg on Capitol Square in 2020 was sentenced to six months in jail for the damage caused to the statue, and for his role in looting at a State Street jewelry store about a month earlier.

Both incidents stemmed from violence that erupted following afternoon protests against police brutality. The May 2020 looting followed a protest against the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, and the June 2020 incident followed a protest against the arrest of a Black activist by Madison police.

Kelsey D. Nelson, 33, apologized and said that at the time, he was "someone who was trying to make a difference."

"I was just a person who woke up and saw the injustice done to a man named George Floyd," Nelson said in court.

Nelson said he was a protest leader who helped provide food and water to those who gathered over the many days and nights Downtown that followed Floyd's death at the hands of police. But while he said most of what happened was the exercise of those standing up for their rights, he acknowledged that "some protesters did let it get out of hand."

"Am I going to say what I did was right? I am not," Nelson said.

There was "no instruction manual for how to protest," he said. "I was going off what was going on in America."

In March, Nelson pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property for the damage to the Heg statute and burglary for looting at Goodman's Jewelers, 220 State St. Both are felonies.

Assistant District Attorney Annie Jay, standing in for DA Ismael Ozanne, and Nelson's attorney, Robert Hurley, agreed to ask for concurrent six-month jail sentences for Nelson. Jay said each incident -- the abolitionist statue's destruction and the sacking of a shop founded by Jewish brothers -- "was not a hate crime, it was an ignorance crime."

Although Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor eventually adopted the sentence, initially Taylor said she was uncertain that the proposed sentence met the objectives rooted in state law. Nelson has no treatment needs that can only be addressed in custody and he doesn't present any public protection concerns, she said. That left the requirement that sentencing him to probation would not unduly depreciate the seriousness of his crimes.

Taylor proposed sentencing Nelson to two years of probation with two months in jail as a condition of probation. She said Nelson had a right to reject probation and take the six-month jail sentence, which he ultimately agreed to do after consulting briefly with Hurley.

Nelson was also ordered to pay $5,000 to Goodman's, a cost to be shared with two others, and $2,500 to the state Department of Administration, a cost to be shared with four others.

Before Nelson was sentenced, Hans Stuiber, president of the Hans Christian Heg Society, asked for a maximum sentence for Nelson, arguing that the protests that led to the toppling of the statue of Heg, a Civil War colonel, and the lack of a response from community leaders to the violence, changed the city he grew up in for the worse. He said he has since moved out of Madison, adding he is "ashamed of this city."

He also decried the attack against a jewelry shop that was founded by Bob and Irwin Goodman, who donated sports and recreational facilities to Madison for those less fortunate, characterizing it as an anti-Semitic act.

Nelson said he was not aware at the time of the link between the shop and the Goodman Community Center, where he spent time as a youth.

Most of the original Heg statue has been restored, but initially the head was missing and had to be recreated. A man convicted of misdemeanor theft for stealing the head has since returned it to the state Department of Administration.

Taylor noted that Thursday was the third anniversary of Floyd's death and said that while protest was justified, the violence that accompanied it was not.

"I don't believe the path to justice will be fulfilled with violence," she said.

