Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving five cars in Southern Buffalo County Wednesday afternoon.

State troopers were dispatched to Highway 35 just north of Fountain City at 12:15 p.m., where a driver in the southbound lanes lost control of the vehicle, crossing the center line and striking a northbound car head-on, which caused three other cars to crash.

Two of the vehicles' occupants were airlifted to hospitals while the other four were taken by ambulances.

As of 3:05 p.m., the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Highway 35 remain closed in the area while first responders work. The crash remains under investigation.