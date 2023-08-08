Police reported that four 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old were arrested Monday morning on Madison’s East Side after they abandoned a car they’d stolen in the middle of East Washington Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to East Washington Avenue near Thierer Road at 6:10 a.m. about a car that had been abandoned in the road. Police found five teenagers awaiting a rideshare, having allegedly stolen the car and ditched it. Some of the teens gave the officers fake names.

One of the 15-year-olds, the alleged driver of the stolen car, tried to run from police after they’d handcuffed him. He’d been carrying a backpack, from which officers recovered a loaded gun after catching him. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent (driver), carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a firearm as a minor, escape and obstruction.

The other three 15-year-olds face charges of operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent (passenger), and one faces a charge of obstruction. They were all taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Dane County Jail on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without an owner’s consent (passenger).

The car involved had been reported stolen in Sun Prairie. The investigation is ongoing.