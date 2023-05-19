Officers found four shell casings after gunshots were reported at the scene of a domestic call on the East Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the 200 block of Cottage Grove Road about 10 p.m. Thursday for a domestic disturbance outside an apartment building, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

As police were heading to the scene, they were informed that shots had been fired from the same location, Fryer said.

Officers did not find an active fight or incident when they arrived, but did find the four shell casings in the parking lot of a nearby business, Fryer said.

Police later spoke with those initially arguing and they said they left the area after hearing the gunshots, Fryer said, adding that investigators are working to determine if the disturbance and gunshots were related.

No property damage or injured people were found, Fryer said.