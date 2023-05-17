Two adults and two teens face charges, and a knife and a hammer were recovered after a fight Tuesday at Milestone Democratic School, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the school at 2758 Dairy Dr. shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of an assault, and found around a dozen people yelling and threatening each other, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

As they intervened, officers noticed a woman armed with a knife and a child holding a hammer. Officers were able to quickly de-escalate the situation and remove the weapons, Fryer said.

The outside fight was the result of a previous altercation that happened inside where a child was attacked, Fryer said.

A 33-year-old woman and a 16-year-old female were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct while armed, cited and released, and a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old female were charged with disorderly conduct, cited and released, Fryer said.

Officers will review video in the case and more charges are possible, Fryer said.

