Three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in the latest Dane County Stolen Auto Task Force effort on Thursday, authorities reported.

The effort Thursday included deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Monona, Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, Verona, Maple Bluff, Deforest, McFarland, Cottage Grove, Shorewood Hills, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

During the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops and three pursuits, resulting in four arrests, the processing of a civil warrant, and the recovery of a loaded gun, Schaffer said.

Davion D Coleman, 25, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on tentative charges of eluding and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Kemonte RL Thomas, 21, of Waunakee, was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, a probation violation, and knowingly fleeing an officer

Quran A. Haynes, 17, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly fleeing an officer, resisting, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of THC

Christopher H. Gibson, 46, of Madison, was arrested on multiple felony warrants.

Police remind people to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles, removing valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers, even when parked in your driveway. In addition, people are reminded not to leave their vehicles running and unattended.