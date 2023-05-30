Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three men were hospitalized after they were shot in Fitchburg on Monday night, Fitchburg police reported.

Police responded to the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fired and found two men who had been shot, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Both men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life threatening, and a short time later, a third man arrived at a hospital with serious gunshot injuries, Hartwick said.

The men — ages 18, 20, and 22 — remained hospitalized Tuesday, but are in stable condition, Hartwick said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the incident began with a fight in an apartment complex parking lot and investigators believe everyone involved is known to each other, Hartwick said.

No arrests were reported and Hartwick said no additional information was being released.

A woman who lives in the area, who asked that her name not be used, told the State Journal she heard “popping noises” around the time of the shootings and thought it might be a car backfiring until police responded to the scene.

She said she at least one person loaded onto a stretcher and taken from the scene in an ambulance a car taken away on a two truck with its windows shot out.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.