Three children were found unharmed in a vehicle in which two people were overdosing on heroin, cocaine and alcohol Friday night, Janesville police said.

At 8:19 p.m., Janesville police officers and firefighters were sent to a parking garage at 200 N. Jackson St., where they found two adults unconscious in a car with three children under the age of 6.

The woman, 26, and the man, 31, had both been driving while under the influence, according to the Janesville Police Department. Both were medically treated before being taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated with passengers under 16, three counts of felony child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.