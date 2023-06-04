Three children were found unharmed in a vehicle in which two people were overdosing on heroin, cocaine and alcohol Friday night, Janesville police said.
At 8:19 p.m., Janesville police officers and firefighters were sent to a parking garage at 200 N. Jackson St., where they found two adults unconscious in a car with three children under the age of 6.
The woman, 26, and the man, 31, had both been driving while under the influence, according to the Janesville Police Department. Both were medically treated before being taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated with passengers under 16, three counts of felony child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
This incident is one of five suspected opiate overdoses Janesville police responded to in 36 hours.
Photos: Advocates boost opioid rescue drug access to save lives
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Volunteer Jasmine Kincheloe, of Albany, Ga., holds a "cooker" that she and a group of people hand out to the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. A small group of volunteers run an organization that appears to be the largest supplier of naloxone in Albany. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard talks with a participant near her jeep outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquet, needles, food and other materials to help the community on Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga. Blanchard started small nearly five years ago, just trying to get enough of the rescue drug naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses to keep her daughter from dying from an overdose.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Volunteers Monica Helton, left, Jasmine Kincheloe, center, and Glori Coronati hand out needles, tourniquets and Naloxone to participants at a local motel Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Jessie Blanchard, left, Glori Coronati, center, and Jasmine Kincheloe, right, all of Albany, Ga., stand near a motel after they handed out goods like needles, tourniquets, food and Naloxone at a local motel on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard talks with a participant near her jeep, outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquets, needles, food, and other materials to help the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard walks near her jeep, outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquet, needles, food, and other materials to help the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. In 2022, she handed out more than 1,800 doses — far more than the public health district for Southwest Georgia, which gave out 280 doses to people who showed up at health department offices in an isolated corner of Albany and to community organizations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Blanchard said 26 people have come to her group for help getting into treatment programs, and 19 of them are currently not using. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant who arrived to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needled, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Glori Coronati, left, talks with Jomo, last name withheld, as he receives goods like needles, tourniquets, food and Naloxone to participants on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Jomo, who uses illegal drugs, said he's glad for the supplies. “Because this is something we’re going to do anyway,” he said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Jessie Blanchard, center, shows a participant how to use a straight pipe as she hands out other goods like food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, and condoms to members of the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
A local community member named Jomo, last name withheld, talks to another participate of the program started by Jessie Blanchard, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Jomo, who uses illegal drugs, said he's glad for the supplies. “Because this is something we’re going to do anyway,” he said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, shows a participant how to use a straight pipe as she hands out other goods like food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, and condoms to members of the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
