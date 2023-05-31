Three people were arrested on drug charges after a child reported them unresponsive in a South Side home on Tuesday, Madison police reported.
The child called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday and EMS came to the Coho Street residence and began treating the adults, while officers found what appeared to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the home, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year old man were arrested on tentative charges of possessing heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia, and drug endangerment, and the man also was placed under a probation hold, Fryer said.
A 51-year-old woman was arrested on tentative charges of possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Fryer said.
Two children in the home were taken to the hospital to be checked and child protective services was notified, Fryer said.
