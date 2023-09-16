UW-Madison police said 29 people were ejected, 22 of them for alcohol-related reasons, from Wisconsin football's win against Georgia Southern at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Twenty-one people were arrested, 16 of them UW students. Of the ejections, 21 were students. Twenty citations were issued, all to UW students, police said.

Three people contacted by police at Saturday's game had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20% or higher. Two people were conveyed to detox. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08%.

Among those who received citations and were ejected, police said, 17 were for underage alcohol. One was for entering the playing field, one was for trespassing, one was for throwing hard objects and one was for disorderly conduct.

Those who not cited but were ejected included three for seating issues, one for intoxication and four for alcohol possession.

In addition, police said there were 30 calls for first aid and five paramedic calls but no ambulance conveyances.