Two suspects in an attempted vehicle theft were arrested Tuesday after ramming a vehicle on the Beltline, Madison police reported.

The incident began shortly before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when the two were reported attempting to steal a vehicle in the 6500 block of Piedmont Road on the Southwest Side, Sgt. Javier Loredo said in a statement.

When officers converged on the scene, the two fled, Verona police later got a call reporting the same duo, who were found driving from the scene in Verona, Loredo said.

Madison police found the vehicle again in the area of Raymond Road and Verona Road and followed from a distance as the vehicle drove on the Beltline and then began ramming a vehicle in the flex lane, Loredo said.

The vehicle the two suspects were in then crashed and they were taken into custody, Loredo said.

The two, who were not identified, were arrested in tentative charges of reckless property crimes and resisting, Loredo said.