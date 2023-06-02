Two men charged in a Memorial Day shooting that wounded three people in Fitchburg made initial court appearances Thursday, authorities reported.

At 7 p.m. Monday, three people — ages 18, 20, and 22 — were shot in the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail, according to Fitchburg police. Two of the victims were found by police responding to the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third person arrived at a hospital later with serious injuries.

Police said the incident began with a fight in an apartment complex parking lot, and everyone involved knew one another.

Dawaun Hugger, 20, of Fitchburg, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and misdemeanor bail jumping. He has a cash bond of $250,000, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 13.

Phillip Walker, 18, of Fitchburg, is charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia