Two men were arrested for OWI after a vehicle crashed on the Beltline on the South Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.
The single-vehicle crash happened on the westbound Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.
Both men were tentatively charged with OWI because both had driven the vehicle at different times, Barnes said.
A 26-year-old man faces tentative charges of third offense of OWI, open intoxicants, and operating after revocation, while a 24-year-old man faces tentative charges of first offense OWI, failure to control vehicle, open intoxicants, and forgery, Barnes said.
