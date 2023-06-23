A man and a woman were arrested and a gun, illegal drugs, and a large amount of cash were seized in a traffic stop Downtown on Saturday, Madison police reported.

The stop occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of South Blair Street and East Main Street. A police dog provided a positive alert for the odor of illegal drugs, leading to the search of the vehicle, seizures and arrests, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog. Specifics on the seizures were not provided.

The 39-year-old man who was driving was arrested on tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (party to a crime) and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, Barnes said.

A 36-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was arrested on tentative charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, Barnes said.

