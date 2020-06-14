You are the owner of this article.
Young man killed by driving car into house on Highway 33
Young man killed by driving car into house on Highway 33

Crime scene tape
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 24-year-old Fox Lake man was killed Sunday morning by crashing into a house on State Highway 33 north of Beaver Dam, authorities say. 

He was driving northbound on the highway when he "failed to negotiate" a curve in the road, according to a statement released by the Dodge County Sherriff's Office. His 2012 Honda Civic drove into the west ditch and onto a lawn before striking the front of a house. 

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the accident, which remains under investigation, police say.

