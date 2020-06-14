Young man killed after driving car into house on Highway 33, Dodge County Sheriff's Office says

A 24-year-old Fox Lake man was killed Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a house on Highway 33 north of Beaver Dam, authorities said.

He was driving northbound on the highway when he "failed to negotiate" a curve in the road, according to the Dodge County Sherriff's Office. His 2012 Honda Civic drove into the west ditch and onto a lawn before striking the front of a house.