Young man flags down driver for ride, pulls knife, grabs steering wheel, causes crash, Madison police say

A young man flagged down a driver for a ride on the Far West Side, pulled a knife, grabbed the steering wheel and caused a crash on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to an attempted armed robbery in the 8900 block of Timber Wolf Trail, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a report.

The driver told officers he was flagged down by a young man about 16 years old who asked for a ride. Once in the vehicle, the young man threatened the driver with a knife and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to crash their vehicle into a tree, Prado said.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, had no apparent injuries. The suspect ran away from the crash scene prior to the arrival of police. Police K9 and drone units were used, but the suspect wasn’t located, Prado said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

