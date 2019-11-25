Two young drivers were cited for racing and other offenses after a crash Friday night that injured four people on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.
The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at North Thompson Drive and Wynbrook Circle, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
An 18-year-old Madison man told police he got upset after another motorist cut him off and sped past him. He decided to accelerate and try to catch the other car, and in doing so, he lost control and struck the other car, causing it to run into a tree, DeSpain said.
The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle, who is from Cottage Grove, and his three passengers were taken for medical treatment, DeSpain said.
No names were released.
