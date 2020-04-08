Young car thieves escape after being clocked at 100 mph-plus on Beltline, Madison police say

Young car thieves escaped in a stolen SUV after being clocked at more than 100 miles per hour on the Beltline on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
The young car thieves were driving around in a stolen SUV when they stole a 2019 Jeep Overland from the driveway of a home on Keswick Drive about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
One teen drove off in the Jeep, while the others left in the other stolen SUV, DeSpain said.
Not long after, members of the department’s Traffic Enforcement Team clocked the Jeep going more than 100 mph on the West Beltline. Officers attempted a stop near Rimrock Road, but were unsuccessful, DeSpain said.
In March, there were 53 stolen vehicles reported in Madison, up from 30 in March 2019. For the first three months of the year, there were 152 stolen vehicles, up from 116 in the first three months of 2019, DeSpain said.
Madison police said stopping the vehicle thefts remains a priority, but the spree continues unabated.
Meanwhile, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to remove valuables from vehicles when visiting parks and hiking trails.
The Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in thefts from vehicles at parks throughout the county. In some cases, the thieves are breaking windows to gain access when items like purses, wallets and electronics are in plain view, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Police recommend putting valuables in trunks and locking vehicles. And anyone seeing suspicious activity is asked to call 911.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.