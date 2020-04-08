Young car thieves escape after being clocked at 100 mph-plus on Beltline, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Young car thieves escaped in a stolen SUV after being clocked at more than 100 miles per hour on the Beltline on Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

The young car thieves were driving around in a stolen SUV when they stole a 2019 Jeep Overland from the driveway of a home on Keswick Drive about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

One teen drove off in the Jeep, while the others left in the other stolen SUV, DeSpain said.

Not long after, members of the department’s Traffic Enforcement Team clocked the Jeep going more than 100 mph on the West Beltline. Officers attempted a stop near Rimrock Road, but were unsuccessful, DeSpain said.

In March, there were 53 stolen vehicles reported in Madison, up from 30 in March 2019. For the first three months of the year, there were 152 stolen vehicles, up from 116 in the first three months of 2019, DeSpain said.

Madison police said stopping the vehicle thefts remains a priority, but the spree continues unabated.

Meanwhile, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to remove valuables from vehicles when visiting parks and hiking trails.