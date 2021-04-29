‘You’re not above the law’: Wisconsin’s Black police chiefs, sheriffs discuss Derek Chauvin verdict, accountability

Wisconsin’s Black police chiefs and sheriffs want to lead departments focused on accountability, racial equity, de-escalation and community policing so that Black men and women — including, for some of the leaders, their own sons and daughters — can trust law enforcement into the future.
But moving toward that vision will be a marathon, not a sprint, the Black law enforcement leaders said Thursday during a Zoom town hall on the Derek Chauvin verdict, policing and race that was organized by local news outlet Madison365.
"We have a lot of work to do in terms of restoring that honor, integrity and trust back in our profession," Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said. "But it begins with each one of us setting the example in our organizations."
Lucas was joined by Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, incoming Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.
Once Barrett is sworn in May 10, the law enforcement agencies in the two largest cities and counties in Wisconsin will all be led by Black men for the first time in history.
The five law enforcement leaders said they were not surprised that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd because of the strong evidence against Chauvin. Barrett said the evidence was "overwhelming."
As Barnes watched the verdict come in with Madison community members, he said what did surprise him was that Black community leaders were worried they might not see a guilty verdict "in the face of an obvious miscarriage of justice in what Derek Chauvin did on that day."
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was seen in multiple videos kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe, cried out for his mother and eventually became unresponsive and died.
That's not what a reasonable police officer would do; it's "beyond reason," Barnes said. He said the murder "shocked my conscience."
Norman said Chauvin's actions were not only against the law, but "against humanity."
"You’re not above the law," Norman said of police officers, noting the need for accountability. "If I'm accountable, everyone below me is accountable. No one is off limits when it comes to accountability."
Barrett said he was encouraged that other police officers took the stand to testify against Chauvin.
"We as peace officers will no longer stand by and let other officers commit heinous crimes or act inappropriately," Barrett said. "I think that’s the start and the beginning to building trust with our communities, is the moment that we as leaders start pointing out inappropriate behavior by our counterparts."
Black fathers
As Black men, the two sheriffs and three chiefs each have an intimate understanding of racial profiling. They acknowledged that there's some racism in the system of policing.
Barnes, Norman, Barrett and Sayles said they have already had or are preparing to have conversations with their children, especially their sons, about what to do when they're pulled over by a police officer.
Barrett said his children are young and "thank goodness" cannot drive yet. But him and his wife have planned for the time when they'll have to tell their children to keep their hands in the air and be compliant if they're ever pulled over.
"It’s actually sad we have to have these discussions," Norman said.
Sayles said he told his son that his car cannot have tinted windows because, "I understand what law enforcement officers do when they see the tinted windows driving."
"I have one son. Only one son. He is my heart and soul," Barnes said. "I’ve had to sit down and talk to him about some of the things he’s seen police officers do."
When Lucas was a child, he said he was accused of stealing a woman's purse. After a while, the officer realized Lucas wasn't involved. Lucas said the incident inspired him to become a police officer because he wants to try to prevent those situations from happening.
Changing culture
After watching the trial, Barnes said he wants to review police policies, communicate more with the community and "most importantly" make sure "that the culture of the Madison Police Department is a culture where that (something like Floyd's murder) could never happen."
Sayles, who was appointed as Beloit's police chief last week, creating a culture of accountability and racial awareness starts with having "courageous conversations with your command staff."
Both Sayles and Norman said sergeants in particular have a very important leadership role as the supervisors who have daily conversations with patrol staff. Sayles said the attitude of a sergeant can change the entire tone of the day large groups of officers, and it's important for those leaders to come at policing with a lens of understanding.
"We deal with them on their worst day," Sayles said of those who have contacts with police. "How do we take a step back and truly listen to them and try to understand where they’re coming from?"
It's also important to hire deputies that reflect the community they'll serve in terms of race, gender identity and sexual orientation, Barrett said.
Barrett also wants to make change by going out into the community and building relationships with residents.
"Proximity breeds care, and distance breeds fear," he said. "The more that we’re not connecting with our communities, the more that fear is going to come up, that perception is going to be built. The closer we are with our community members, it will change that perception, one call at a time."
Barnes wants more training for officers that is scenario-based instead of just a lecture. He said officers tune out of lectures, but actually listen and learn with interactive scenarios, including some options with virtual reality glasses. But he said that sort of higher quality training costs money, and some in Madison are pushing to defund the police department.
Barrett also said he needs more funding to create the law enforcement agency that the community deserves.
"When it comes to policing there are some that want to defund it, there are some that want to reframe it, reimagine it. But simply put, I just want to fix it," Barnes said. "I want to create a police department that our community is proud of."