‘You’re not above the law’: Wisconsin’s Black police chiefs, sheriffs discuss Derek Chauvin verdict, accountability

Black fathers

As Black men, the two sheriffs and three chiefs each have an intimate understanding of racial profiling. They acknowledged that there's some racism in the system of policing.

Barnes, Norman, Barrett and Sayles said they have already had or are preparing to have conversations with their children, especially their sons, about what to do when they're pulled over by a police officer.

Barrett said his children are young and "thank goodness" cannot drive yet. But him and his wife have planned for the time when they'll have to tell their children to keep their hands in the air and be compliant if they're ever pulled over.

"It’s actually sad we have to have these discussions," Norman said.

Sayles said he told his son that his car cannot have tinted windows because, "I understand what law enforcement officers do when they see the tinted windows driving."

"I have one son. Only one son. He is my heart and soul," Barnes said. "I’ve had to sit down and talk to him about some of the things he’s seen police officers do."