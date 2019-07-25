A California man who wanted to start distributing methamphetamine in Madison by shipping packages of the drug here has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Adan Ayala, 46, Oliverhurst, Calif., pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced by US District Judge James Peterson in federal court in Madison.
According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office, police intercepted a package of meth in April 2018 that had been sent by Ayala from California to a Madison person who would be distributing the drug.
"The package contained three one-pound packages of methamphetamine that were vacuum sealed and concealed in a bucket," the Attorney's Office said. "The meth was almost 100% pure and totaled about 1,286 grams."
Investigators learned Ayala wanted to make regular shipments of large quantities of methamphetamine to Madison. The package seized in April 2018 was his first shipment.
Ayala had been convicted twice before on meth dealing charges. His most recent prison term ended in 2016.
Peterson said at sentencing that Ayala made a good income as a long-haul truck driver once he got out of prison in 2016, and at 46 years old, his persistence in dealing drugs should have abated but instead escalated.
