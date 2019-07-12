Capitol Centre Market

A 97-year-old woman was mugged Thursday morning outside Capitol Centre Market in Downtown Madison.

 Google Maps

A 97-year-old woman was mugged Thursday morning while exiting a Downtown grocery store.

The mugging happened at about 10 a.m. outside Capitol Centre Market, 111 N. Broom St., Madison police said.

The victim was approached by two men who first tried to sell her Starbucks gift cards.

"The victim declined to purchase the cards, so the suspects asked if they could give her a hug," said public information officer Lorie Anderson.

"While she was distracted by hugging one of the suspects, the other suspect stole her tablet and other items from her handbag."

The woman was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

