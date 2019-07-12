A 97-year-old woman was mugged Thursday morning while exiting a Downtown grocery store.
The mugging happened at about 10 a.m. outside Capitol Centre Market, 111 N. Broom St., Madison police said.
The victim was approached by two men who first tried to sell her Starbucks gift cards.
"The victim declined to purchase the cards, so the suspects asked if they could give her a hug," said public information officer Lorie Anderson.
"While she was distracted by hugging one of the suspects, the other suspect stole her tablet and other items from her handbag."
The woman was not injured.
The investigation is continuing.
Inmate goes AWOL from Dodge County Jail, officials say
Richland Center man gets 90 months in prison, Madison man gets 2 years
Beloit man arrested for allegedly crashing into house that caught fire, officials say
Madison attorney gets public reprimand from state Supreme Court
Baraboo driver arrested for alleged 5th OWI, police say
Woman tried to set fire at North Side gas station, Madison police say
Woman with 6-year-old in car arrested for alleged 4th OWI, Janesville police say
Man chased by police fired shots in air, nobody hurt in Janesville, police say
Officer punched while arresting suspicious man on South Side, Madison police say
Woman slashed on Park Street, Madison police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email coming soon.