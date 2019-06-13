Madison squad car very tight crop
A seven-year-old boy wandered around a South Side convenience store for nearly an hour Wednesday, while his dad overdosed on heroin in the store's bathroom.

The man was given naloxone and recovered, and the boy was picked up at the store by his mother, Madison police said.

The incident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway.

"The boy had been knocking on the locked bathroom door for about 20 minutes, when employees decided it was time to call police," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Officers and  Madison Fire Department paramedics went to the convenience store, finding the unconscious father, as well as drug paraphernalia, in the bathroom.

Officers told him his son was OK and had been left unattended for almost an hour after he went into the bathroom.

"The father couldn't believe he had done this," DeSpain said.

The man wasn't charged, and could be eligible for the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative, offering overdose victims the chance of a referral to treatment as an alternative to jail.

