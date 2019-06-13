A seven-year-old boy wandered around a South Side convenience store for nearly an hour Wednesday, while his dad overdosed on heroin in the store's bathroom.
The man was given naloxone and recovered, and the boy was picked up at the store by his mother, Madison police said.
The incident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway.
"The boy had been knocking on the locked bathroom door for about 20 minutes, when employees decided it was time to call police," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics went to the convenience store, finding the unconscious father, as well as drug paraphernalia, in the bathroom.
Officers told him his son was OK and had been left unattended for almost an hour after he went into the bathroom.
"The father couldn't believe he had done this," DeSpain said.
The man wasn't charged, and could be eligible for the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative, offering overdose victims the chance of a referral to treatment as an alternative to jail.
Stabbing at upscale off-campus apartment, 2 arrested, Madison police say
Man, woman found hiding in dog kennel after 100 mph car chase on Beltline, police say
Janesville man arrested on multiple drug charges, police say
Man snatched cash from Memorial Union employee, arrested by UW police
Police: Madison man stopped for driving 90 mph in McFarland arrested for 6th OWI
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Charges brought against Madison men for drugs, guns and armed robbery
Uncomfortable comments made to kids led to man's arrest, Madison police say
Man allegedly punched woman in face, arrested after foot chase, Madison police say
Madison woman gets 3 years prison in plea deal in fentanyl-laced heroin overdose death
Madison woman sentenced to probation, jail after boyfriend shot father
Fatal shooting during robbery in Fitchburg leads to 21-year prison sentence
Madison man pleads guilty to 3 felonies for Langdon Street attack that left woman severely injured
Madison man found guilty of attempted homicide in shooting of wife of woman he was having affair with
Cab robber pleads guilty to federal charges
'Odd wording' in law leads to dismissal of felony sexual assault charge against former UW doctor
Fitchburg man arrested in May shooting that injured another, Madison police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines