A 5-year-old student found an unloaded handgun on the Leopold Elementary School grounds on Tuesday, Madison police reported.

The student found the gun in the grass at the school at 2602 Post Road about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain reported.

A school employee happened to be in the area for a meeting and immediately took control of the gun, which had no ammunition in the cylinder. An investigation into who tossed it, or left it on school property is underway, DeSpain said.

