A 72-year-old Rock Springs man was arrested Sunday night for his alleged eighth operating while intoxicated offense.

Richard McCabe was stopped by Reedsburg police near the intersection of East Main Street and Veterans Drive, the police report said.

A concerned citizen flagged down an officer to report the alleged intoxicated driver.

If McCabe is convicted of an eighth OWI, he could be sent to prison for a maximum of 12 years, six months, or fined a maximum $25,000, or both.

His operating privileges would also be revoked permanently upon conviction.

