Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 14-year-old Madison boy was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening, with the man suspected of the crime taken into custody Tuesday night.

Joseph Paz, 20, Madison, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, Madison police said.

The victim was walking near Cottage Grove Road when a car pulled up and stopped.

"The victim said Paz was armed with a handgun when he was ordered to get into the car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male also were in the car.

"The foursome drove around for a short time before the victim was robbed and let out on East Buckeye Road," DeSpain said.

The victim's backpack and cellphone were taken.

Police are continuing to look for the two teens who were in the car with Paz.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.