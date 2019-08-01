A 14-year-old Madison boy was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening, with the man suspected of the crime taken into custody Tuesday night.
Joseph Paz, 20, Madison, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, Madison police said.
The victim was walking near Cottage Grove Road when a car pulled up and stopped.
"The victim said Paz was armed with a handgun when he was ordered to get into the car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male also were in the car.
"The foursome drove around for a short time before the victim was robbed and let out on East Buckeye Road," DeSpain said.
The victim's backpack and cellphone were taken.
Police are continuing to look for the two teens who were in the car with Paz.
Defense: Alleged victim in Quintez Cephus case 'organized' threesome; woman says 'absolutely not'
Drunk beat up 72-year-old man on Willy Street, Madison police say
Ex-boyfriend fired gun into air, nobody hurt, Madison police say
Mineral Point man arrested on drug charges, police say
Stolen SUV crashes into school bus on North Side, 17-year-old driver arrested
Hot night turned into hot fight on State Street, Madison police say
Wisconsin Dells man arrested for alleged 9th OWI, had three kids in car, sheriff says
Man threatens woman Downtown, arrested on drug, gun charges, Madison police say
Man viciously attacked in gas station lot, Sun Prairie police say
Man looking for nice car to steal arrested on Near West Side, Madison police say
Police dog Allied helps arrest alleged scrap metal thieves, Madison police say
Passenger from crashed stolen van turned himself in to Madison police
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.