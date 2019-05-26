An 87-year-old man awoke in his home early Sunday morning to find two men, who then robbed him of his wallet, Madison police said.
One of the robbers held the man in a bear hug, while the other took the man's wallet, which had cash, credit cards and the man's ID. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on South Park Street, according to police.
The assailants, who were around 22 to 25 years old, entered the home through a window, police reported. Both left after taking the wallet.
Police said the man was uninjured but "shaken up."