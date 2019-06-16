An 86-year-old man died Saturday on the North Side after entering a car and losing consciousness, according to Madison police.
Officers responded to reports of the man losing consciousness at around noon Saturday, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.
When personnel from the Madison Fire Department and emergency medical services arrived, they saw that the man was wearing a Do Not Resuscitate bracelet, so they did not perform emergency resuscitation, Koval said.
The medical examiner on the scene said the death "appeared medically related."