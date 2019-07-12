A 13-year-old boy arguing with a teen girl Thursday afternoon pointed a gun at the girl, with Fitchburg police arriving on scene to arrest the boy.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the Post Road and Traceway Drive area, police said.

Police were sent to the area for a report of a juvenile with a gun.

"The investigation revealed a male and female juvenile were involved in a verbal disturbance, and the male juvenile drew a handgun and pointed it at the female," said Sgt. Jason Marthe.

The boy was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety.

A second 13-year-old boy connected to the incident was arrested in Madison for carrying a concealed weapon, and also was taken to juvenile detention.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

