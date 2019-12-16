13-year-old boy crashes stolen car, leaves 2 injured passengers in burning vehicle, police say

A 13-year-old Verona boy crashed a stolen car in the East Towne Mall parking lot early Saturday morning, leaving two injured passengers in the car, which caught on fire, Madison police reported.

The passengers, both teenagers from Middleton, were able to get out safely and they were taken to a hospital, police spokesman Joel Despain said.

A short time later, the injured 13-year-old driver showed up at the same emergency room and tried to claim he had been injured while riding a bicycle, DeSpain said.

The Verona boy was speeding and driving recklessly in the East Towne parking lot about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when he lost control and slammed the stolen Toyota Camry into a light pole, DeSpain said.

He fled the scene by getting into a white SUV — also believed to be stolen — driven by other teens, DeSpain said.

Madison police have probable cause to arrest him for hit-and-run causing injuries, DeSpain said, while Middleton police are handling the stolen car case.

