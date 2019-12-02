A 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls were arrested in a stolen car Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The car was stolen shortly after 3 p.m. from 8080 Watts Road and town of Madison officers located the vehicle on the Beltline near Todd Drive about an hour later, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a statement.
The vehicle eventually was stopped near Todd Drive and Post Road and the three teens were arrested without incident and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, Ellis said.
