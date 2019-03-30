A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday night after he allegedly jumped into a car that was left running in the Madison Memorial High School parking lot, with the boy crashing the car and running to a nearby residence where he was arrested.
The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. at the high school at 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison police said.
An 18-year-old man had left the car running in the lot when the suspect jumped in and started driving.
"The suspect crashed the car in the parking lot, and fled on foot to a residence in the 7000 block of Tree Lane, where he was taken into custody," said Police Chief Mike Koval in his daily blog.
The boy was tentatively charged with auto theft and was taken to the juvenile reception center.