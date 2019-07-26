Madison squad car very close shot
A 16-year-old Madison boy who allegedly forced a 17-year-old into a stolen car, beat him then shot at him when he fled the car, is being charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

A 16-year-old Madison girl who was driving the stolen car that eventually crashed into a police squad car also faces charges of being party to the crime of attempted first-degree homicide and other crimes.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. last Saturday, July 20, in the 6900 block of Park Ridge Drive.

The violent crimes unit of the Madison Police Department and members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force found the 16-year-old boy as a passenger in a stolen car on Jackson Quarry Lane Thursday afternoon.

"Finding himself surrounded, the boy took off on foot and was chased down," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The driver of the stolen Lexus, Kevin Canady, 17, Madison, was arrested for auto theft.

Police found a handgun, ammunition, more than a dozen handgun magazines and marijuana inside the car.

Other charges being filed against the 16-year-old boy include armed robbery, substantial battery, resisting, auto theft and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The 16-year-old girl faces additional charges of party to the crime of armed robbery, auto theft, felony eluding, recklessly endangering safety and resisting.

A 17-year-old girl involved in the Park Ridge incident was jailed on charges of eluding and auto theft.

