Year of probation for man who carried off head of Hans Christian Heg

A man who drove off with the head from the state Capitol statue of Hans Christian Heg in the trunk of his car during a night of rioting Downtown in 2020 pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Rodney A. Clendening, 36, of Beloit, was originally charged with felony theft, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement that resulted in the probation imposed by Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Clendening turned over to his attorney, Kathleen Chung, the head of the abolitionist and Union Army colonel, separated from its body when rioters pulled down the statue on June 23, 2020. The head was then returned to State Capitol Police, Ozanne said.

With that gesture, Ozanne said he agreed to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor and seek probation. Clendening was scheduled to go to trial earlier this month, but the trial was canceled when the plea agreement was reached.

Ozanne said the evidence showed Clendening had pulled his car up near where the statute stands and opened the trunk, and another person carried the head over and placed it in the trunk. Clendening then drove off with it, Ozanne said.

Damage to the statue was estimated at the time at more than $50,000. It has since been restored, re-installed and rededicated at its spot facing King Street on the state Capitol grounds.

Clendening was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution, essentially the cost of the state's insurance deductible. Once he pays that amount, he can seek early termination of his probation, Hyland said, but that decision is ultimately up to the state Department of Corrections.

Chung said that, more recently, Clendening has been involved in efforts to work with all parts of the community to bring about change and justice, including the Umbrella Transition Program and Law Enforcement Leaders of Color. Clendening declined to speak when given the opportunity by Hyland.

The summer of 2020 was marked by protests over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some of which became destructive. The Heg statue was one of two yanked down by rioters during a tumultuous night that followed the arrest by Madison police of a local protest leader. The "Forward" statue that faces State Street was also pulled down, and also has been restored.

"The actions which occurred surrounding the events in 2020 involved a good deal of symbolic gestures, some of which were destructive," Hyland said. "And perhaps counterproductive, but certainly reflecting the tenor of what was going on at the time. I think today's resolution of this case is equally in some respects symbolic."