Wrong-way driver, passenger hospitalized after head-on crash, Stoughton police say
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A wrong-way driver and their passenger were hospitalized after a head-on crash on Sunday, Stoughton police reported.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Stoughton police responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Highway N, near the Viking Dog Park, Chief Gregory Leck said in a statement.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle heading north crossed the centerline, began driving in the southbound lane and collided with a vehicle heading south in that lane. The wrong-way vehicle then rolled into the west-side ditch, Leck said.

The passenger of the wrong-way vehicle was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries, and the occupants of the southbound vehicle that was struck were injured, but not taken to a hospital, Leck said.

The investigation is ongoing, Leck said, and no enforcement action was listed on the statement.

