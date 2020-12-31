Wrong-way driver kills Wisconsin siblings in Florida crash, police say

Two Wisconsin siblings returning from a Christmas lights display were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect also died in the crash on I-95 near Daytona Beach after fleeing police at speeds up to 120 mph (193 kph) in a vehicle authorities say was stolen at gunpoint from an Orlando area pizza delivery driver.

A 21-year-old man from Omro, Wisconsin, and his 18-year-old sister were killed in the head-on collision, and two of their relatives in the backseat were seriously injured. The driver and his sister were following their parents after viewing the holiday display at the Daytona International Speedway, said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Bodycam video posted on YouTube by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy chasing the suspect and detailing his speeds and maneuvers. The deputy jumps off the chase when the driver hits his brakes and heads the wrong way up the interstate. Another deputy's bodycam shows video as he arrived at the crash scene.